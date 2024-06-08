Natixis Investment Managers International Takes $1.08 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,655 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,188,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

