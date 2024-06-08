NCM Capital Management LLC Acquires 906 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $147.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,428. The stock has a market cap of $353.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.