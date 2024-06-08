NCM Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

NCM Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 560,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,737,000 after buying an additional 67,299 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,545,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,398,000. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,033.2% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 50,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 48,513 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $3.94 on Friday, reaching $534.67. The stock had a trading volume of 962,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $538.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
