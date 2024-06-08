NCM Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 420.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,417,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.8 %

PG stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $167.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,558,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,319. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $168.97. The firm has a market cap of $394.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

