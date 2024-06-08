NCM Capital Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NCM Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE GS traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $471.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.93. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

