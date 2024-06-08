NCM Capital Management LLC Sells 922 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

NCM Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.26. 3,524,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,154. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

