Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.92.

Shares of SNOW opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.23 and a 200-day moving average of $178.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $128.41 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,896,852.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,065. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

