Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.14.

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. Jamf has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jamf will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 385,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 385,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $44,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,717.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,234 shares of company stock worth $5,490,244. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

