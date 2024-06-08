Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT) Insider Buys A$58,000.00 in Stock

Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Reed bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$58,000.00 ($38,926.17).

Neometals Stock Performance

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

