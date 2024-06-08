Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NGNE. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.25.

Neurogene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NGNE opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. Neurogene has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurogene will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Neurogene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Neurogene during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Neurogene by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at $9,036,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Neurogene

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

See Also

