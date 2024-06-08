Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 12779834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.76.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.79 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.0235849 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver and iron magnetite ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow Copper property that consist of approximately 28.8 square-mile land patented claims located in Yerington, Nevada.

