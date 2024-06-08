New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. Sells 632,596 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,596 shares during the quarter. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals accounts for 7.5% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owned approximately 0.71% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.60 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. 506,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,849. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.99 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.42% and a negative net margin of 108.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals



Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

