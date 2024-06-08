NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4624 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.37%.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 22.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 176,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 53.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.