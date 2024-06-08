Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Gary Weitman Sells 528 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Gary Weitman sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary Weitman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST opened at $156.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.27. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 111.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

