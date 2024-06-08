NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Plans Dividend of $0.85

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.853 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.35.

NEXT Trading Down 1.4 %

NXGPY stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 263. NEXT has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $61.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

