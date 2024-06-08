NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Plans Dividend of $0.85

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.853 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.35.
NEXT Trading Down 1.4 %
NXGPY stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 263. NEXT has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $61.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01.
