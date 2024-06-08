NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lessened by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,561,055,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,653,000 after buying an additional 455,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after acquiring an additional 629,032 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,059,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

