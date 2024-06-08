NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Trading Up 0.9 %

NIKE stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,397,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,210. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.03. The stock has a market cap of $145.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

