NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $29.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get NiSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NI

NiSource Stock Down 0.9 %

NI opened at $28.28 on Monday. NiSource has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.