Nitches Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 10th (OTCMKTS:NICH)

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, June 10th. The 1-60000 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.
Nitches Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NICH remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 527,060,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,624,330. Nitches has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
Nitches Company Profile
