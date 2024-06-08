Nitches Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 10th (OTCMKTS:NICH)

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, June 10th. The 1-60000 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

Nitches Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NICH remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 527,060,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,624,330. Nitches has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Nitches Company Profile

Nitches Inc engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items.

