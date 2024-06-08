NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.88

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and traded as low as $46.19. NN Group shares last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 1,081 shares.

NN Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

