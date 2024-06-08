Node AI Trading Down 16.2% This Week (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Node AI has a market cap of $79.69 million and $1.30 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Node AI has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Node AI token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Node AI

Node AI was first traded on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 94,686,910.86503248 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.92948518 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,369,019.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

