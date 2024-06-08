NXM Market Capitalization Hits $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00010960 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,478.92 or 1.00007295 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012212 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00097387 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.