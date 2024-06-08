Oasis Network Reaches One Day Volume of $19.78 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $705.69 million and approximately $19.78 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,680.83 or 0.05311903 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00046569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009574 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00014512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.108661 USD and is down -7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $30,776,883.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

