Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Up 6%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 1,034,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,847,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 49.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Oatly Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,847 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,257,812 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in Oatly Group by 430.8% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,239,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the first quarter worth approximately $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

