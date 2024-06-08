OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Buys Shares of 1,940 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Marriott International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 86,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 104,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.10. 2,723,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.73. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.03 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

