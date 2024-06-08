OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $5.28 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 2.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $365,420,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,185,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19,062.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 555,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,261,000 after purchasing an additional 552,992 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $91,178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,875,434,000 after purchasing an additional 387,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ECL traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,657. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $240.61. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

