OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $784,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in First Solar were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC increased its position in First Solar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $407,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,519 shares of company stock worth $13,324,756. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,434. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $286.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.84.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

