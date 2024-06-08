OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,317,000 after acquiring an additional 107,075 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Dollar Tree by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,614. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.70.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

