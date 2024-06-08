OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.3% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

UPS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.58 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.