OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 21,342 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,342 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 3.0% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 255,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,320,000 after buying an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.17. 4,814,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,607. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

