Old West Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Old West Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 340,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,677 shares during the period. Cameco makes up about 7.5% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cameco worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cameco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after buying an additional 428,310 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cameco by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after purchasing an additional 250,115 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after buying an additional 236,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. 2,169,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

