Old West Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. St. Joe accounts for 2.1% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $153,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,224,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,214,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $153,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,224,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,214,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 57,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $3,320,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,705,774.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,600 shares of company stock worth $9,559,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Down 1.6 %

St. Joe stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 106,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,657. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.28.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

