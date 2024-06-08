Old West Investment Management LLC Has $7.03 Million Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,275 shares during the period. Enovix comprises approximately 3.6% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Enovix worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENVX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 10.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 8.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,170 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Enovix by 5.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

ENVX traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $10.48. 3,406,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

