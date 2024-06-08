Old West Investment Management LLC Invests $423,000 in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAAC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAAC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,649. The company has a market capitalization of $662.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $8.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithium Americas (Argentina) ( NYSE:LAAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAAC

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.