Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 144,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 323,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ONCY. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 68,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

