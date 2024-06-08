ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $65.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.06.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

