Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

FLUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised Flutter Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flutter Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5,464.10.

FLUT stock opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,170,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,485,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

