OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CFO Sells $1,952,227.84 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 13,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $1,952,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,310,575.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.04 and a 12 month high of $145.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.49.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,731,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,249,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 369,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 285,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.