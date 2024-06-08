Ossiam Has $17.38 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the period. Ossiam owned about 0.12% of GoDaddy worth $17,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GDDY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.24. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $141.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,261,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $474,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,261,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.