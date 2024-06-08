Ossiam Has $32.74 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ossiam lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned about 0.10% of Newmont worth $32,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.36. 9,087,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,803,456. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

