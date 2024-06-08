Ossiam Lowers Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ossiam cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,012 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 27.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $403.70. 631,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,547. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $417.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

