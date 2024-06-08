Ossiam Makes New $14.76 Million Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,764,000. Ossiam owned approximately 0.17% of Assurant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Assurant by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,194,000 after acquiring an additional 139,680 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $5,479,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

Assurant Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.34. 325,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.51 and a 1-year high of $189.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

