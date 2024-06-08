Ossiam Purchases 452,197 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ossiam raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 106.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 875,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,197 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 0.9% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ossiam owned 0.08% of PayPal worth $53,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.4 %

PYPL stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $67.30. 13,194,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,579,963. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

