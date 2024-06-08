Ossiam Purchases 94,926 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 115.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,926 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $35,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after buying an additional 1,163,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,292,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after purchasing an additional 639,521 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,857,000 after purchasing an additional 493,857 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,429.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,107,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.29. 245,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $162.32 and a twelve month high of $229.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.96.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,777 shares of company stock worth $2,654,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.