Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $8.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OVID. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 18,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,616,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,133.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

