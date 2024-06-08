Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 43.8% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.0895 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $6.10 million and $19,989.49 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,294.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.74 or 0.00679344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00115444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.85 or 0.00246555 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00053378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00081700 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,232,439 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

