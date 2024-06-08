PAAL AI (PAAL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.58 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $262.19 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,439,094 tokens. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,439,094.229412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.34587459 USD and is down -6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $5,988,778.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

