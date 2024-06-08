Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,638 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.30% of Papa John’s International worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,786,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,381,000 after acquiring an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,031.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 193,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 128,016 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 650,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,149. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

