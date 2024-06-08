PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 248.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,163 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.30. 13,194,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,579,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

