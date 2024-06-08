PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,443 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.7% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $106,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $171.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.58 and a 200-day moving average of $170.56. The company has a market capitalization of $235.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

